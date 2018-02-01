Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hoping To Have Thierry Henry-esque Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





New Arsenal signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has expressed his hope to emulate club legend Thierry Henry, but admits that he will have to put in a lot of hard work to reach that level.



The Gunners confirmed the signing of the player from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a club record £56m deal on deadline day, convincing him to put pen-to-paper to a "long-term contract".











In his first interview with Arsenal's official website, the new boy said that it was a delight for him to be reunited with a former colleague in the form of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who also played for Dortmund.



However, as far as the primary reason behind his signing for the club is concerned, the Gabon international said that the club's great history with players attracted him immensely.





There was a particular note of mention for Arsenal legend Henry, who Aubameyang insists is a role model for all strikers having scored as many as 227 goals in 371 matches for Arsenal.

"I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry.



"He's an example for us strikers.



"I’m really happy [to be signing for Arsenal], like I said before", Aubameyang said.



On the aspects that impressed him the most about the French legend, the 28-year-old added: "Because he was fast and scored a lot of goals. He's really an example.



But Aubameyang admits that he will have to work extra hard to match Henry.



"Maybe! I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do."

