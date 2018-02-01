Rangers Need To Be Competing To Win Scottish Cup Insists Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty is clear that he wants his side to be reaching finals and competing for silverware, believing it is simply something the Gers must be doing.



The Gers comfortably booked their spot in the next round of the Scottish Cup by beating minnows Fraserburgh on Wednesday.











In the process the Glasgow giants have set up a date with Ayr United in the next round on 11th February.



The manager, who watched from the touchline last night as his team put three past the hosts, insists that the overall performance was more or less as he had expected.





However, with a view towards challenging in every competition that the Gers take part in, the aim will now be to push forward and challenge for the trophy in the only cup competition that they are still alive in.

“It kind of panned out how I thought it would with the pitch and with the wind and it was a struggle at times", Murty told his club's official channel.



“I thought at times we played in front of them too much and we made it too easy for them to play at their tempo.



“Overall though, three goals, clean sheet and everyone off the pitch healthy which was important for us to move on into the next game.



“We want to challenge in every competition we are in so if this means us getting to a final and competing for a cup then absolutely fantastic, bring it on.



“The squad need to be doing that, Rangers need to be doing that and I understand that.



“I have challenged the squad, I have told them what my expectations are, my minimum expectations for the season and we have taken the first small step today."



Rangers have two Premiership fixtures before they meet Ayr in the cup, with a home meeting with Hamilton and a visit to Partick Thistle.

