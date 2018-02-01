Right Option – Former Arsenal Star Backs Olivier Giroud’s Chelsea Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Mathieu Debuchy has backed Olivier Giroud's move from Arsenal to Chelsea on deadline day and has no doubt his countryman will score goals in a blue shirt.



The French striker ended his Emirates stint to head to Stamford Bridge on an £18m deal, with Arsenal bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.











Debuchy also ended his time at Arsenal before the window slammed shut by terminating his deal with the Gunners to join Saint-Etienne on a short-term contract.



The defender insists he understands his countryman not following him back to Ligue 1 and instead staying in England with Chelsea.





"Olivier, he is a close friend. There was a lot of talk lately and he chose the right option", Debuchy told L'Equipe.