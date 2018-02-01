Right Option – Former Arsenal Star Backs Olivier Giroud’s Chelsea Move

Mathieu Debuchy has backed Olivier Giroud's move from Arsenal to Chelsea on deadline day and has no doubt his countryman will score goals in a blue shirt.
The French striker ended his Emirates stint to head to Stamford Bridge on an £18m deal, with Arsenal bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.
Debuchy also ended his time at Arsenal before the window slammed shut by terminating his deal with the Gunners to join Saint-Etienne on a short-term contract.
The defender insists he understands his countryman not following him back to Ligue 1 and instead staying in England with Chelsea.
"Olivier, he is a close friend. There was a lot of talk lately and he chose the right option", Debuchy told L'Equipe.
"It is he who feels like that, it is him who decides.
"He wanted to stay in the English league.
"I do not worry too much about him.
"He is someone who always manages to score goals, and he does it very well."
Giroud will be hoping to now make an impact at Chelsea, with the Blues needing to turn around their fortunes after suffering a 3-0 defeat at home against Bournemouth as the new signing watched on.
He could make his Chelsea debut on Monday when the Blues take on Watford at Vicarage Road.