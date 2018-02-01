XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2018 - 13:14 GMT

Shades of Jaap Stam In This Celtic Star – Former Scotland International

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart has described Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer as a beast who very much reminds him of Jaap Stam, though he insists that it is too soon to make a comprehensive comparison between the pair.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Scottish champions in 2016 from Norwegian side Start, has gone on to establish himself as a mainstay in defence for the Bhoys over the course of the last two months.




Ajer has started in seven consecutive league matches for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have conceded just three goals in the process.

Stewart, who represented Manchester United, Hibernian and Hearts during his time as a player, insists that whenever he sees Ajer take to the pitch for Celtic he is reminded of Netherlands legend Stam.
 


Stewart feels that Ajer has a real physical presence, which reminds him of former Manchester United defender Stam.

"I am not comparing them, but Kris Ajer is a giant", Stewart was quoted as saying by Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

"He reminds me of Jaap Stam.

"He [Ajer] is a beast", the 36-year-old added.
 