Things Were Clear – Lille Boss Baffled By Crystal Palace and West Ham Target’s London Trip

Lille coach Christophe Galtier has admitted to being baffled at Ibrahim Amadou, who was wanted by Crystal Palace and West Ham United, heading to London on deadline day.



The midfielder boarded a train to London in the hopes that a deal could be agreed for his services, with Palace in the driving seat as the hours ticked down in the window, but his pleas to Lille fell on deaf ears.











Galtier says it was made clear that Lille would not be selling players in the January transfer window and Amadou did something that a number of players have started to do in order to try to push through moves.



"This situation is becoming common in our time and Ibrahim took the step to go to London in anticipation of Lille giving the green light and there being an agreement with Crystal Palace", Galtier told a press conference.





"Things were clear for five or six days – no one would go in the winter transfer window", he continued.