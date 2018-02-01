XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/02/2018 - 13:29 GMT

This Is Going To Make Real Difference To Me At Celtic – Scott Bain

 




New Celtic signing Scott Bain has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of playing at Paradise as a home team player.

The Hoops, who were on the lookout for a goalkeeper after Craig Gordon’s injury, signed Bain on a loan deal from Dundee on deadline day.




The 26-year-old joined Hibernian on loan at the start of January, but Celtic managed to snare him away from Easter Road before the closure of the winter window yesterday evening, with the Scottish giants also managing to sign his Dundee team-mate Jack Hendry on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Bain has already played at Celtic Park as a Dundee player this season, while he was on the bench at Paradise for Hibs’ league meeting with the Bhoys last weekend.
 


And the custodian, who insisted that his confidence was instantly boosted when the league leaders showed their interest in him, explained that he is looking forward playing at Parkhead as a Celtic player.

“It’s definitely a prospect I’m looking forward to”, Bain told Celtic TV.

“I think having that many amount of fans behind you every week is going to make a real difference to me.

“I think just Celtic coming in for me gives me a lot of confidence straight away.

“But I’ve always had confidence in my abilities and I’m just looking forward to showing my ability here and see where that takes me.”

Bain, who did not make a single appearance for Hibs during his brief spell at Easter Road, turned out 18 times in all competitions for Dundee this season.
 