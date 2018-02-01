This Is Going To Make Real Difference To Me At Celtic – Scott Bain

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic signing Scott Bain has revealed that he is relishing the prospect of playing at Paradise as a home team player.



The Hoops, who were on the lookout for a goalkeeper after Craig Gordon’s injury, signed Bain on a loan deal from Dundee on deadline day.











The 26-year-old joined Hibernian on loan at the start of January, but Celtic managed to snare him away from Easter Road before the closure of the winter window yesterday evening, with the Scottish giants also managing to sign his Dundee team-mate Jack Hendry on a four-and-a-half-year deal.



Bain has already played at Celtic Park as a Dundee player this season, while he was on the bench at Paradise for Hibs’ league meeting with the Bhoys last weekend.





And the custodian, who insisted that his confidence was instantly boosted when the league leaders showed their interest in him, explained that he is looking forward playing at Parkhead as a Celtic player.

“It’s definitely a prospect I’m looking forward to”, Bain told Celtic TV.



“I think having that many amount of fans behind you every week is going to make a real difference to me.



“I think just Celtic coming in for me gives me a lot of confidence straight away.



“But I’ve always had confidence in my abilities and I’m just looking forward to showing my ability here and see where that takes me.”



Bain, who did not make a single appearance for Hibs during his brief spell at Easter Road, turned out 18 times in all competitions for Dundee this season.

