This Rangers Star Needs To Trust His Team-Mates More – Graeme Murty

Rangers boss Graeme Murty thinks Josh Windass needs to trust his team-mates more, following the Gers’ 3-0 win over Fraserburgh on Wednesday evening.



Windass scored all three of Rangers’ goals at Bellslea Park as his hat-trick helped the Light Blues to progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.











The 24-year-old broke the deadlock from the spot in the 15th minute before doubling his side’s advantage early on in the second half, with the attacking midfielder rounding off the scoring in the 67th minute.



Despite Windass putting in a stupendous performance against Fraserburgh, Murty still feels his charge has scope for improvement.





The Rangers manager, who feels Windass occasionally holds on to the ball a bit longer than required, is of the opinion that the Englishman needs to trust his team-mates more.

“He is technical, he is a good finisher so the three goals are good but he can add to his game”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked about Windass’ performance.



“I wanted him to play against the backline more, I thought he was too deep too often and I think he could turn forward more.



“When he gets the ball and drives at people, when he takes a good first touch and he is in full flow he is something to behold but we want to build on that.



“There are times when he can actually utilise that more, it is up to help him to understand when that is appropriate and when he needs to shift the ball a little bit quicker to allow his team mates to help him.



“He needs to trust his team-mates to get him to the ball in good positions, he just needs to go and get in there more often.”



Windass, who joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2016, has thus far made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine times and setting up three more.

