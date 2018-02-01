XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2018 - 11:52 GMT

We Didn’t Want To Lose Tyler Roberts – West Brom Official Honest On Leeds New Boy

 




West Brom's technical director Nick Hammond has revealed that his club were not keen on losing one of their brightest prospects in the form of Tyler Roberts, but had their hands tied due to the youngster's desire to sign for Leeds United.

The 19-year-old academy recruit joined the Whites on a four-and-a-half-year contract on deadline day after the two clubs agreed on a £2.5m deal.




The young striker has one senior appearance under his belt for the Baggies and has gone out on three consecutive loan spells over the last couple of years.

However, he has been rated highly by the club, with Hammond insisting that they were very much keen on tying Roberts down to a new contract.
 


All that effort though has been futile as the player had set his mind on a move to Leeds. Roberts himself insisted that Leeds are one of the biggest clubs in England and he could not be deaf to the offer when it arrived.  

“We certainly didn’t want to lose one of our bright Academy prospects but Tyler and his representatives made it very clear he wanted to join Leeds”, Hammond clarified while speaking to his club's official website.

"We have been actively trying to agree a new contract with him for a period of time, but have been unable to do so."
 