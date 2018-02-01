We’ll Go To Anfield Brimming With Confidence – Spurs Star Focused On Liverpool Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has insisted that his side will head into their game with Liverpool at the weekend full of confidence, following their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday evening.



Spurs were the dominant team for the majority of the game at Wembley and were deserved winners against the Red Devils in the end.











It took just 11 seconds for Tottenham to breach Manchester United’s defence as Christian Eriksen scored from close range after the visitors’ failed to deal with a long ball, with the north London outfit doubling their lead midway through the first half, courtesy of Phil Jones’ own goal.



Tottenham’s next game is against fellow top four hopefuls Liverpool on Sunday, and Trippier, who explained that his side will go to Anfield brimming with confidence, however, underlined the importance of Spurs recovering well for their trip to Merseyside.





“Next up is Liverpool and we will go there full of confidence”, Trippier told Spurs TV.

“We want to play [at Anfield] like we did tonight – with freedom and enjoy ourselves.



“But it’s all about recovery now.



“The manager [Mauricio Pochettino] demands a lot from his players.



“And we try and work hard for each other, we have a great team spirit.



“Even the lads who were on the bench and not in the squad, everyone just gets on with it.



“We will just try to do our best and recover well and look forward to another big game at the weekend.”



Tottenham thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in the corresponding fixture at Wembley in late October.

