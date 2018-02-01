West Brom Are Premier League But Leeds United Are Massive – Tyler Roberts

Follow @insidefutbol





Tyler Roberts has revealed that he never had any doubts about leaving Premier League outfit West Bromwich Albion for Leeds United.



The Whites snapped up the 19-year-old from the Baggies on a four-and-a-half year deal on deadline day for an initial fee of £2.5m.











While West Brom are an established Premier League team now, despite the Hawthorns outfit currently being in the relegation zone, Leeds have been out of the top tier picture for over a decade.



Thomas Christiansen’s team presently find themselves in 10th spot in the Championship table with 44 points from 29 games, four points adrift of the playoff spots.





However, Roberts insisted that he had no doubts about joining Leeds, who are a division lower than West Brom, with the youngster explaining that the Whites are a club of massive stature.

“No”, he told LUTV, when asked if he had any doubts about leaving West Brom.



“Of course West Brom are in the Premier League and you could say that they are in a higher division and stuff.



“But Leeds United are a massive club, they are definitely going forward and are trying to get back in the Premier League.



“I’m just excited to be a part of it now.”



Roberts, who is a product of West Brom’s youth system, spent the first half of the season on loan at League One side Walsall, where he impressed and caught Leeds' eye.

