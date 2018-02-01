XRegister
01/02/2018 - 13:24 GMT

West Ham Failed With Two Midfielder Bids Despite Player Being Keen On Move

 




Anderlecht knocked back not one but two offers from West Ham United for Leander Dendoncker on deadline day, despite the player being keen on a move to the Hammers, it has been claimed.

The midfielder’s future at Anderlecht was under the scanner throughout the winter window as he was heavily linked with joining West Ham in January.




It was reported on Wednesday that West Ham put forward a bid for Dendoncker, with Anderlecht rejecting it.

But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League giants made another fresh attempt to sign the 22-year-old late on deadline day, but Anderlecht refused to budge.
 


It is believed that although Dendoncker was interested in securing a move to the London Stadium, the Belgian giants refused to sell him to the east London outfit.

West Ham recruitment head Tony Henry is reportedly a big fan of Dendoncker, whom Hammers boss David Moyes was not entirely convinced about signing.

It remains to be seen if West Ham rekindle their interest in the Belgium international in the summer.
 