Yes, Leeds United Interest Came As Shock – Whites New Boy

Young striker Tyler Roberts insists that it was a shock for him when he realised that a club of Leeds United's stature were looking to bring him in.



The 19-year-old was snapped up by the Peacocks for a fee of £2.5m on deadline day, signing until the summer of 2022 and the total fee could hit £4m depending upon performances.











Roberts, a product of West Brom's youth academy, has been out on multiple loan spells as the Baggies looked to prioritise his development.



Giving his reaction to the move, the youngster said that the approach from Leeds was overwhelming. Heaping praise on the history of the club, the new signing said that it was a shock for him to learn about the interest from such a big club.





And now that the move is done, Roberts wants to honour his contract and try to do his best to prove the decision to sign him right.

"It's overwhelming really, obviously to come to this massive club and get ready to start to play", Roberts explained to LUTV.



"For the couple of months I've known about the interest and then obviously they came to West Brom to ask for me and now I am happy to have it done.



"Obviously as a footballer you know about the history of Leeds United.



"It's kind of a shock to realise that a club of that kind of stature want me to play with them."

