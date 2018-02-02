Anderlecht Coach Provides Time Frame On Liverpool Loanee’s Return To The Pitch

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht head coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has revealed that Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic will need more than a month to get ready to play again.



The Serbia winger has not played a single minute of senior football since returning from a loan stint at Hull at the end of last season and was nowhere near Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool.











Markovic completed a late loan move to Anderlecht on Wednesday, with the Belgian giants not even having enough time to put him through a thorough medical check.



An intervention from the Liverpool medical team allowed Markovic to join Anderlecht on the last hours of transfer deadline day.





And fresh questions have been raised over the winger’s overall match readiness as Vanhaezebrouck admits it will be more than a month before Markovic can play for his new club.

“Markovic needs four or five or six weeks before he will be ready”, the Anderlecht head coach was quoted as saying Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The 23-year-old, who was highly rated when Liverpool signed him from Benfica, made just one appearance for Liverpool Under-23s this term before leaving on loan.

