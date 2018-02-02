Anderlecht Risk As Liverpool Loanee Arrived Without Proper Medical Check

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht did not have time to put Lazar Markovic through a proper medical before signing him on loan from Liverpool on transfer deadline day.



Wednesday turned out to be a frantic day for the Belgian giants, who were involved in a number of deals, both incoming and outgoing throughout the day.











They failed to ship out Lukasz Teodorczyk and also did not manage to get a deal over the line for Newcastle’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, who eventually joined Fulham on loan on deadline day.



Mitrovic underwent part of his medical in Belgium with the Anderlecht doctors helping Fulham, but the Belgian club failed to put Markovic through the same process.





And according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the Serbian winger joined the club on a loan deal without Anderlecht putting him through the proper medical checks as they were short of time.

Anderlecht came to an agreement with Liverpool very late on deadline day and they did not have the time for Markovic to undergo a thorough medical check.



Liverpool’s medical team intervened and on their clearance, the Belgian giants signed the Markovic on loan in the last hours of the transfer window.



The Serbian was nowhere near Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans and the Reds were more than keen to ship him out in January.

