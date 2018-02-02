Arsenal Owed Olivier Giroud Chelsea Move, Says Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes he owed Olivier Giroud his move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day.



The 31-year-old striker completed a permanent transfer to Chelsea on Wednesday after Arsenal managed to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.











Chelsea were in the market for a target man and prioritised signing Giroud after failing to convince Edin Dzeko to leave Roma during the January window.



The Frenchman also signed an 18-month deal, which allowed Chelsea to stick to their policy of offering short term contracts to players over the age of 30.





Wenger has attracted flak from a section of the fan base for allowing Giroud to join rivals in Chelsea, but the Frenchman understands why his compatriot wanted to stay in London.

And following his services to the club, the Arsenal manager feels he owed the striker the move despite Chelsea being rivals in the Premier League.



Speaking about Giroud’s move to Chelsea, Wenger said in a press conference: “Ideally, you don’t want him to go to a rival.



"It was linked with the Aubameyang deal and he has just had a third baby so it was difficult on the family side for him to leave London.



“We owe him a lot.



"It was difficult to turn down just because they are an opponent.”



Giroud scored 105 goals in 253 appearances during his five-and-a-half-season stay at Arsenal.

