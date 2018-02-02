XRegister
06 October 2016

02/02/2018 - 15:43 GMT

Arsene Wenger Told Me He Still Trusts Me, Arsenal Loanee Reveals

 




Arsenal loanee Chuba Akpom is keen to repay Arsene Wenger’s trust through a successful loan stint at Sint-Truiden.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Belgian outfit on transfer deadline day in pursuit of regular football as he continues to struggle to make his mark at Arsenal.




A product of the club’s academy, the former England Under-21 international has played just 12 times for Arsenal’s senior side and has had loan spells at clubs such as Coventry, Brentford, Hull and Brighton.

He made just two appearances in cup competitions for Arsenal this season before he was loaned out to STVV on Wednesday, but the striker remains keen to make it with the Gunners.
 


He has insisted that with 18 months left on his contract with Arsenal, he has every reason to prove himself during his loan stint in Belgium and stressed that Wenger still has confidence in his abilities.  

Akpom told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg: “I have a year-and-a-half left on my contract with Arsenal, so I have every interest in doing well here.

“Arsene Wenger recently told me that he has confidence in me and I am very sharp.”

Akpom was a bit part player in the second half of Brighton’s promotion winning campaign last year in the Championship.
 