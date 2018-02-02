Former Leeds United Star Understands Fans’ Frustration With Whites Transfer Policy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton insists he understands the fans' frustrations at the club building up the Under-23 ranks rather than just focusing on the first team.



The Elland Road outfit made three additions to their senior squad in January, signing Tyler Roberts, Laurens De Bock and Adam Forshaw.











Leeds also signed Japan international Yosuke Ideguchi in the January window before sending him on loan to Cultural Leonesa, with Aapo Halme, Jordan Stevens and Pascal Struijk also joining the Yorkshire giants, but for the Under-23s team.



And Prutton explained that while Leeds’ efforts to build for the future deserve credit, he thinks the club need to focus on the present by signing more first team players.





“Leeds have obviously also signed a lot of players for the under-23s and any building for the future has got to be applauded”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“But I think as much as Leeds fans understand that, the other side of it is the frustration at what the present is with regards to where they are.



“Leeds have seen teams come up and go past them into the Premier League and stay in the Premier League and that will be the most galling part of it.



“Relatively speaking, the money will be different signing players for the under-23s and business-wise it makes sound sense to make the under-23s as strong as possible, but it’s also the ‘now’ which is important.”



Leeds, who have been out of the top flight picture for over a decade, missed out on a top six finish by a whisker last season.



Thomas Christiansen’s team presently find themselves in 10th spot in the Championship table with 44 points, four points adrift of the playoff spots.

