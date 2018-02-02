Good Work Can Be Done Even Without Winning Title – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that there is scope for looking back at the current season with positivity even without winning the Premier League title.



Manchester City have a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League with 13 games to go and Mourinho conceded that the title race is over for all intents and purposes.











He lauded Manchester City for not allowing any team to get close to them, even though they were lucky to win some of the games with a few late strikes here and there.



However, the Manchester United manager feels there is still much to play for and insisted that it is wrong to suggest that a team can only be successful if they win the title.





He indicated that there is a scope for positivity for Manchester United this term even though they will not be lifting the Premier League title in May.

The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “The fight is open for second, third fourth fifth and sixth but is practically closed for the first.



“I cannot say, we Tottenham or Chelsea is doing bad because the points we have are very reasonable, but Manchester City started strong and kept doing strong and managed to win matches they didn’t deserve – I give credit – with that last push of the last minute goal, the winning goal in extra time, they managed to do that in a way where there’s this distance.”



He added: “If you tell me all six want to be champion and only one will be and the other five [have] failed, I think is too pragmatic a way to look at it because you can do positive work and not win the title.”

