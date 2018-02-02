He Can Be Nearly Unplayable – Leeds United Legend Highlights Cardiff Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has identified Cardiff City new boy Gary Madine as a big threat for the Whites when the two teams meet in a Championship fixture on Saturday.



The striker, who joined the Bluebirds from Bolton Wanderers on deadline day, could make his Cardiff City debut against the Yorkshire giants at Elland Road.











Madine has previously troubled Leeds during his stints at Bolton and Blackpool; the 27-year-old scored one and set up another for the Trotters during their opening day 3-2 loss to the Whites in early August.



And Gray, who feels Madine is “nearly unplayable” when he is on song, urged Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen to pay special attention to him.





“On his day, and we have seen him play well against us at times, he is nearly unplayable”, he said on LUTV, when asked about Madine.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he holds the ball up and he’s great in the air as we know.



“He will be a big threat to us.



“That’s something Thomas will have to look at.”



Madine has been in fine form in the present campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in 28 Championship appearances.



He even found the back of the net in his very last game for Bolton, a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on 20th January.

