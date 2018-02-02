I Remember When Dejan Lovren Scored – Mauricio Pochettino Focused On Three-Point Anfield Haul

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his side are fully focused on taking three points from Anfield against Liverpool despite knowing the ground is a tough place to visit.



After an impressive 2-0 win at home against top four rivals Manchester United, the Liywhites will turn their attention to the Reds, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.











Tottenham have not been traditionally successful away from home against Liverpool, with four of their last five visits to Anfield ending in defeat.



Pochettino though does not want to think too much about Tottenham's form at Anfield and would rather remember happier times, such as his trip to the ground as as Southampton manager, winning 1-0 via a goal from Dejan Lovren.





For Sunday's visit therefore the focus will not be on the record, but on the practice Spurs have put in so that they can go to Anfield and try to come away with a win and all three points to push their way up the league table.

"I remember I won with Southampton there. Lovren scored and Southampton won 1-0", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"Of course for every club and for the top six clubs it’s tough to play away from home.



"For all the clubs, not only Tottenham, always it’s so difficult to win away from home.



"I am focused on trying to prepare for the game and go there and try to win.



"That is not going to affect our performance or the result in the end."

