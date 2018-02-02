XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/02/2018 - 22:09 GMT

I Saw Different Jose Mourinho At Barcelona, Says Former Dutch Star

 




Frank de Boer has conceded that the Jose Mourinho he saw at Barcelona is a lot different to the one who manages Manchester United at the moment.

A legendary former Netherlands defender, De Boer was big name signing for Barcelona in 1999 and under Louis van Gaal he was one of many Dutch players who moved to the Camp Nou around that time.




Van Gaal decided to keep Mourinho, who joined Barcelona with Sir Bobby Robson, on his coaching staff and the current Manchester United manager has always credited the Dutch coach for some valuable early lessons in football management.

De Boer feels Mourinho the man is a lot different to the person he worked with at Barcelona and admits that he got on well with him as both could converse in English.
 


Speaking to German daily Bild, the former Crystal Palace boss said about Mourinho: “He was very different from what he is today.  

“He learned a lot from Louis van Gaal, earned his trust.

“I got on well with him because he also spoke English.”

Mourinho left Barcelona once Van Gaal was sacked in 2000 and embarked on his managerial path by becoming the Benfica head coach in the same year.
 