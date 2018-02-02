I Still Favour Us To Beat Cardiff City – Leeds United Legend Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has backed the Whites to pull off a win over Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.



Thomas Christiansen’s team are currently in the midst of a poor run of form, having lost four of their last six outings in all competitions, while drawing the other two.











Leeds presently find themselves in 10th spot in the Championship table with 44 points from 29 matches, six places and seven points adrift of the Bluebirds, who have a game in hand.



However, with the weekend’s game being at Elland Road, Gray thinks Leeds, who are without several key players, owing to injuries and suspensions, can nick a win over the Welsh outfit, with the home support being a factor.





“I think because of home advantage, I still favour us”, Gray told LUTV, when asked about the upcoming Cardiff game.

“Obviously it will be a tough test for us, given the players we will be missing.



“But at home with the crowd behind us, I think we can pull off [a win].”



Gray, who admitted that many would call it a surprise result if Leeds come out victorious, feels the Yorkshire giants will win the contest 2-1.



“Of course a lot of people would call it a surprise result [if Leeds win at the weekend], but I think we can do it”, he continued.



“I’m going for us to win the game with the odd goal in three – 2-1.”



Cardiff City beat Leeds 3-1 in the corresponding fixture in late September.

