I Want To Honour My Chelsea Contract – Antonio Conte Responds To Italy Speculation

Antonio Conte has insisted that he wants to fulfill his contract at Chelsea amidst speculation of him taking up the Italy job in the summer.



Conte has not looked a happy man and has been left frustrated by Chelsea’s conduct in the transfer market as they have consistently failed to deliver his targets.











The Chelsea board are believed to be growing tired of continuous complaints from the Italian and there are suggestions that he will be leaving the club in the summer.



And the Italian FA added more fuel to the fire recently when recently appointed vice commissioner Alessandro Costacurta said that he will be meeting Conte soon in London.





The Chelsea manager however has stressed that he has a deal until the end of next season and explained that his intention is to honour the contract he has with the Blues.

Reacting to the Italy rumours, Conte said in a press conference: “I can tell that Costacurta is a friend and we played together in the national team in 1994.



“Maybe he forgot that I have 18 months with contract at Chelsea and my will and desire is to fulfill this contract.



“I think from the start of this season there are a lot of speculation and rumours. The only thing that I can say now is that I have 18 months left and my will and desire is to stay here and do my work.



“This is my will. I don’t see problems about this.”



Conte remains a target for Italy and his work with the national team in his previous stint was much appreciated.

