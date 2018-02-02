XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/02/2018 - 13:22 GMT

I Will Be Speaking To Antonio Conte – Top Italy FA Official Reveals Upcoming Meeting

 




Newly appointed Italian FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta has revealed that he will be speaking to Chelsea manager Antonio Conte about becoming the next coach of the national team.

Conte’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner since the end of last season and there is widespread speculation that he will be leaving the club in the summer.




The Italian has not been happy with the support he has received in the transfer market and there are also suggestions that the Chelsea board are growing tired of Conte complaining about transfers.

He will have 12 months left to run on his deal at the end of the season, but Conte could find an escape route in the form of Italy head coach’s job in the summer.
 


And Costacurta admits that he will soon travelling to London to hold talks with Conte about the Italy job and revealed that even former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is in the frame.  

Speaking on the search for Italy’s next coach, the AC Milan legend told Corriere della Sera: “I think I will have to move quickly.

“I will go to London to speak to Conte and in the same city, there is Ancelotti too.”

Italy failed to qualify for next summer’s World Cup and the Azzurri are looking to appoint the best man possible to help them guide through a European Championship qualifying campaign.

Conte earned widespread praise for his previous stint as Italy head coach where he produced some positive results with a limited side.
 