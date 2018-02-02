Is He Worth It – Dutch Legend Unsure On Virgil van Dijk Transfer Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Netherlands star Frank de Boer has questioned new Liverpool signing Virgil van Dijk’s transfer fee, while highlighting how the financial advantage the top clubs have makes it tough for smaller sides to compete.



The Reds’ pursuit of Van Dijk hit rough waters last summer, with the Merseyside giants even having to publicly apologise for illegally approaching the player.











But Liverpool finally managed to rope in the Dutchman for a reported fee of £75m from Southampton during the winter transfer window, thereby making him the world’s costliest defender.



And De Boer, who had a brief spell as Crystal Palace manager earlier in the season, is not certain if his compatriot is worth that much.





The former defender helped Ajax to win the UEFA Cup, now rechristened the Europa League, and the Champions League in 1992 and 1995 respectively, but he feels the Dutch giants can no longer taste such success as they do not have the money to compete with the big European teams.

"No. It has become more difficult”, he told German daily Bild, when asked if Ajax could replicate their success of the early 1990s.



“Okay, Leicester City became English champions two years ago.



“But internationally I think it’s not possible.



“The big teams have so much money to spend, but not only the big teams.



“For example Liverpool can spend just €78.8m on Virgil van Dijk.



“He is a fantastic player, but is he worth €78.8m?



“Then Liverpool also signed [Naby] Keita from Leipzig [for next summer].



“The smaller European teams just cannot keep up, in part also because some of they are too inexperienced.”



Van Dijk has thus far made three appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

