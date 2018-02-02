XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2018 - 13:17 GMT

It Was Sensible To Sell Philippe Coutinho And Daniel Sturridge Asked To Go – Jurgen Klopp

 




Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool made a sensible decision by selling Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for big money in the January transfer window.

The lengthy transfer saga involving the creative midfielder came to an end last month when Coutinho join Barcelona for a transfer fee worth €160m.




The Brazilian wanted to leave last summer but Liverpool were adamant about not selling him despite intense pressure from the player and Barcelona. However, the situation changed in the winter transfer window.

Klopp did say when he left that Liverpool did everything to keep hold of the Brazilian, but Coutinho was not prepared to continue and the Reds had to sell.
 


And the Liverpool manager admits that though he would have preferred to keep Coutinho at Anfield, it made sense for the club to let him go last month.  

Talking about the January window, Klopp said in a press conference: "We did what we thought was right.

“Would I have preferred to keep Philippe Coutinho? Of course but I thought it was sensible to do it.”

Liverpool also allowed Daniel Sturridge to join West Brom on loan and Klopp indicated that the striker asked for the move.

“Daniel wanted to leave as well and we have Roberto [Firmino], Danny Ings, Dominic Solanke and also Mohamed Salah who can play there some time.”
 