06 October 2016

02/02/2018 - 15:41 GMT

Juventus Talks For Tottenham Hotspur Linked North Korea Star Postponed Until Summer

 




Negotiations between Juventus and Cagliari regarding the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur linked Kwang-Song Han have been postponed until the summer.

The young Cagliari forward, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Serie B side Perugia before returning to the Sardegna Arena on deadline day, has been in great form in the present campaign.




Han scored seven goals and set up three more in 19 appearances in all competitions for Perugia, with his impressive form attracting the interest of Juventus, Spurs and Napoli.

The Bianconeri were even in contact with Cagliari regarding a possible deal for the youngster in January, but the clubs reportedly failed to reach an agreement regarding the valuation of the player.
 


But according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta and Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini met over lunch on Thursday to discuss Han.

However, it was agreed by the two parties that talks should be revisited in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Tottenahm try to hijack Juventus’ move for the 19-year-old at the end of the season.
 