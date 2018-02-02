Leeds United Biggest Club I’ve Been At By A Mile – Neil Warnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has insisted that Leeds United are by far the biggest club he has managed in his career.



The 69-year-old's current side are scheduled to visit Elland Road for a Championship clash on Saturday, giving the Bluebirds the chance to further strengthen their claim among the top six in the league table.











Warnock, who is heading back to a familiar ground where he prowled the touchline between 2012 and 2013, insists that with that huge level of support Leeds are the biggest club he has taken charge of during his managerial career.



The former York City player also took time to speak about Leeds' strength at home. Reflecting on his time as the manager of the club, Warnock said that he and his Leeds side used to get motivation from the amount of support they got from their fans, not only in the stadium, but through the entire city.





"They’re not bad at Elland Road, they know when I was there we had a decent team and we were only a couple of players short [of getting them up]", Warnock said at a press conference.

"It’s a fabulous club and biggest club I’ve been at by a mile, no disrespect to Cardiff or any of my other clubs.



"It’s just a massive club, the fans are good, all round the area for 20 miles, there’s nothing but Leeds United, they’re all Leeds United mad and there’d be full houses every week if they got back."



And Warnock does not expect a bad reception at Elland Road.



"I had a great time living there, met some lovely people but it wasn’t meant to be.



"The majority of fans there don’t give me too much stick because I kept the club stable for a while when I was there."

