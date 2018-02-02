Leeds United Legend Assesses Whites’ Winter Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes the Whites’ transfer activities in the winter window have considerably strengthened the squad.



The Yorkshire giants, who signed Tyler Roberts from West Brom on deadline day, snapped up Laurens De Bock and Adam Forshaw earlier in January.











Leeds also roped in Yosuke Ideguchi, who was then sent on loan to Cultural Leonesa, Aapo Halme, Jordan Stevens and Pascal Struijk, with the trio joining up with the Under-23s.



While De Bock and Forshaw have already turned out for the Whites, Roberts will have to wait at least a week for his Leeds debut.





And Gray, who feels Leeds have spent substantially in January, is of the opinion that the club have a strong squad at their disposal, barring injury and suspension problems.

“I think if everybody’s is fit and available and free from suspension, the squad looks strong”, he told LUTV, when asked if he is happy with the transfer business.



“But these injuries and suspensions have taken their toll.



“People talk about the club spending money, the club have spent some in the winter window.



“A boy came in from Middlesbrough and then we have got a West Brom boy, who has come in.



“A left-back as well, they have put their hand in their pocket and I hope they get it to work.”



Leeds, who played out a goalless draw with Hull City on Tuesday, are winless in their last six outings in all competitions, losing four of them.

