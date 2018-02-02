Leeds United Won’t Have Just Bought Tyler Roberts For Future – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray admits that Leeds United have bought potential in striker Tyler Roberts, but says he is sure the Whites will still want the 19-year-old to produce in the here and now.



The young striker joined Leeds for an initial fee of £2.5m from West Bromwich Albion on deadline day; the total figure could reach £4m if the add-ons included in the deal are all met.











Summer signing Pierre-Michel Lasogga has failed to fill Chris Wood’s boots in attack, following the New Zealand international’s departure to Burnley in August.



And Gray thinks although Roberts is one for the future, he believes the 19-year-old will have to produce goods in the present as well.





The 70-year-old went on to add that he is hopeful about Roberts not just strengthening Leeds squad, but the club’s starting line-up too.

“I think the club are looking at the future with the boy, but he has got to produce now in the present as well”, Gray told LUTV, when asked about Roberts.



“He has the ability to make things happen and we need players like him in our side."



And Gray stressed it is important Roberts can slip into the starting eleven, rather than just making up the numbers in the squad.



“The players we are bringing into the club now, should not be just strengthening the squad, they should be improving the starting eleven.



“And hopefully, the boy can do that.”



Roberts, who is a product of West Brom’s youth system, spent the first half of the season on loan at League One outfit Walsall, where he impressed and caught Leeds' eye.

