XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/02/2018 - 12:16 GMT

New Boy Pascal Struijk Starts – Leeds U23s Team vs Birmingham U23s Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds Under Under-23s vs Birmingham City Under-23s
Competition: Professional Development League
Kick-off: 13:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to welcome Birmingham City to the club's Thorp Arch training base for a Professional Development League fixture this afternoon.

The Whites have been busy adding to their Under-23 squad over the winter transfer window and against Blues they hand former Ajax defender Pascal Struijk his debut.




Polish goalkeeper Kamil Miazek is handed the starting spot between the sticks, while Spaniards Hugo Diaz and Oriol Rey are both given the vote to start the fixture.

Ronaldo Vieira's brother Romario plays, while so to do midfielder Alex Machuca and attacker Oliver Sarkic. Young talent Jack Clarke is also given a further chance to impress this afternoon.

If the young Whites need to make changes then they have options on the bench, including Adrian Balboa and new arrival Sam Dalby.

 


Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Birmingham City Under-23s

Miazek, Diaz, Struijk, Vieira, O'Connor, Rey, Clarke, Nicell, Sarkic, Machuca, Pearce

Substitutes: Male, Balboa, Denton, Oduor, Dalby
 