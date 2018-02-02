New Boy Pascal Struijk Starts – Leeds U23s Team vs Birmingham U23s Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds Under Under-23s vs Birmingham City Under-23s

Competition: Professional Development League

Kick-off: 13:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have confirmed their Under-23s side to welcome Birmingham City to the club's Thorp Arch training base for a Professional Development League fixture this afternoon.



The Whites have been busy adding to their Under-23 squad over the winter transfer window and against Blues they hand former Ajax defender Pascal Struijk his debut.











Polish goalkeeper Kamil Miazek is handed the starting spot between the sticks, while Spaniards Hugo Diaz and Oriol Rey are both given the vote to start the fixture.



Ronaldo Vieira's brother Romario plays, while so to do midfielder Alex Machuca and attacker Oliver Sarkic. Young talent Jack Clarke is also given a further chance to impress this afternoon.



If the young Whites need to make changes then they have options on the bench, including Adrian Balboa and new arrival Sam Dalby.



Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Birmingham City Under-23s



Miazek, Diaz, Struijk, Vieira, O'Connor, Rey, Clarke, Nicell, Sarkic, Machuca, Pearce



Substitutes: Male, Balboa, Denton, Oduor, Dalby

