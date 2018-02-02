Not For Cardiff – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen On When Tyler Roberts Will Be Involved

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has revealed that new signing Tyler Roberts will not feature against Cardiff City on Saturday.



The Whites splashed out an initial £2.5m to sign Roberts from Premier League club West Brom on deadline day, with Leeds looking to increase their attacking options.











But Roberts will only start to train with Leeds from Monday onwards, meaning he will not feature against Neil Warnock's men in a crunch Championship game at the weekend.



Asked about Roberts at a press conference, Christiansen replied: "Next week he will start training. Not for this game."





The Leeds head coach also opened up on where he feels he can use Roberts, believing the 19-year-old offers him a host of options in attack.