06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/02/2018 - 12:51 GMT

Not For Cardiff – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen On When Tyler Roberts Will Be Involved

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has revealed that new signing Tyler Roberts will not feature against Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Whites splashed out an initial £2.5m to sign Roberts from Premier League club West Brom on deadline day, with Leeds looking to increase their attacking options.




But Roberts will only start to train with Leeds from Monday onwards, meaning he will not feature against Neil Warnock's men in a crunch Championship game at the weekend.

Asked about Roberts at a press conference, Christiansen replied: "Next week he will start training. Not for this game."
 


The Leeds head coach also opened up on where he feels he can use Roberts, believing the 19-year-old offers him a host of options in attack.

"He is a young talented player that lots of clubs wanted to sign and we had the possibility to be first.

"He has been playing much more as a striker.

"This is his natural position, but it depends where I want to use him and this is the good thing that I have several options."

If Roberts does well at Elland Road and Leeds prosper then the Whites could end up paying West Brom around £4m for the young striker.

He spent the first half of this season on loan in League One with Walsall and had resisted penning a new contract with West Brom, leaving the Baggies with little choice but to sell in January.
 