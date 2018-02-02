Premier League Ultimate Dream But Championship Fine Too – Celtic Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that he can well imagine playing in the Netherlands, France or the Championship, even if the Premier League remains his dream.



Sviatchenko has fallen out of favour under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and was offloaded to his former club, FC Midtjylland, on a loan deal running until the end of the season in January.











He is aiming to play regularly in Denmark, but admits that returning to Midtjylland could be seen as a backwards step.



"Of course, you can see it as a step back in my career", the defender told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.





"That's how it is in football. It goes quickly up and down, and sometimes you have to take one step back to take two or three forward again", he added .