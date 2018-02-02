Premier League Ultimate Dream But Championship Fine Too – Celtic Loanee

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that he can well imagine playing in the Netherlands, France or the Championship, even if the Premier League remains his dream.
Sviatchenko has fallen out of favour under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic and was offloaded to his former club, FC Midtjylland, on a loan deal running until the end of the season in January.
He is aiming to play regularly in Denmark, but admits that returning to Midtjylland could be seen as a backwards step.
"Of course, you can see it as a step back in my career", the defender told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet.
"That's how it is in football. It goes quickly up and down, and sometimes you have to take one step back to take two or three forward again", he added.
And Sviatchenko is clear that when it comes to taking forwards steps in his career then the Premier League is the ultimate, though he is not ruling out playing in England's second tier or in France or the Netherlands.
"The ultimate dream has always been the Premier League", the Celtic contracted player explained.
"But I am also realistic and I could imagine a trip to Holland, France or the Championship, if there is a bid for me.
"It was already there in the January window, but I did not feel it was for sure", he added.
Sviatchenko insists that, having not given up on playing his football outside Denmark, he has six months at Midtjylland to prove he is ready for another crack.
"Now I have half a year to show the outside world that I am ready to take the fight back abroad", he added.