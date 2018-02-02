Proud Of My Players – Leeds U23 Boss Hits Back Following Criticism From Whites Legend

Leeds United Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan has hit back after criticism from Whites legend Ian Harte, who feels the club have packed their youth team with foreign players at the expense of home-grown talents.
Harte attended Leeds Under-23s' 2-2 draw against Birmingham City on Friday lunchtime and was not happy with what was served up by a side in which six foreign players started.
The former Leeds full-back accused the youth Whites of lacking passion and desire, while he also commented that all he could hear was Spanish being spoken by a number of players and boss Corberan.
Leeds Under-23's boss has now hit back and took to Twitter to write: "Proud to represent the famous Leeds United academy and I’m proud of every single player, from every walk of life, who battles everyday to fight for their dream." [sic]
Corberan was appointed as Leeds Under-23 boss last summer after a spell coaching in Cyprus.
The Whites have focused their recruitment efforts, both at senior and Under-23 level, mainly abroad since director of football Victor Orta was brought in last summer.
The club have been criticised for losing their home-grown flavour at Under-23 level, with Harte the latest to express his concern, amid claims Leeds are losing their identity.
Leeds Under-23s handed a debut to defender Pascal Struijk against Birmingham, the Dutchman having arrived from Ajax in the winter window.