Proud Of My Players – Leeds U23 Boss Hits Back Following Criticism From Whites Legend

Leeds United Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan has hit back after criticism from Whites legend Ian Harte, who feels the club have packed their youth team with foreign players at the expense of home-grown talents.



Harte attended Leeds Under-23s' 2-2 draw against Birmingham City on Friday lunchtime and was not happy with what was served up by a side in which six foreign players started.











The former Leeds full-back accused the youth Whites of lacking passion and desire, while he also commented that all he could hear was Spanish being spoken by a number of players and boss Corberan.



Leeds Under-23's boss has now hit back and took to Twitter to write: "Proud to represent the famous Leeds United academy and I’m proud of every single player, from every walk of life, who battles everyday to fight for their dream." [sic]





Corberan was appointed as Leeds Under-23 boss last summer after a spell coaching in Cyprus .