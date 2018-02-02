XRegister
02/02/2018 - 11:52 GMT

Rangers and Manchester United Set Up Youth Fixture

 




Manchester United's Under-18s are scheduled to face Rangers' development squad in a friendly on 14th February.

The young Gers have decided against playing in the Development League this season and have instead created a Games Programme, which sees them facing Premier League opponents and other European teams.




Rangers have already faced the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the present campaign.

In addition, the Light Blues have also reached an agreement in principle to play against Ajax, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germian, PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig, FC Copenhagen and Marseille between this month and May.
 


And now Manchester United have confirmed that their Under-18s will travel to Scotland to take on the Scottish giants on Valentine's Day.

The friendly is due to take place at Rangers’ training centre, with a noon kick-off having been arranged.

The young Red Devils recently beat Aston Villa 5-3 in a friendly and are next scheduled to face Derby County at the weekend.
 