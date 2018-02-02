Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Provides Injury Update Ahead of Hibernian Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has revealed that defender Bruno Alves has upped his load as he carries on with his attempt to return to action following a knee injury, while midfielder Jordan Rossiter is continuing with his rehabilitation in Spain.



While Rossiter continues to be a long-term injury absentee for the Gers, Alves has missed his side's last two league matches as a result of a knee problem.











The manager in his assessment of the squad ahead of the league clash against Hibernian on Saturday said that both players are progressing well with their recovery process though none of them are expected to return anytime soon.



“Bruno Alves is moving on – he’s not out training with the squad yet but he has upped his load", Murty told his club's official website.





"We are happy with where he is at the moment considering we are only a month away from what was a significant injury in quite a troublesome area, the lower calf is quite hard to get right."

As far as Rossiter is concerned, the manager added: “Jordan Rossiter is in Spain currently, and will be taking part in our Games Programme match with Valencia this week.



"We are happy for him to get some minutes and just push his fitness levels up a little bit, so hopefully he will be available for selection after Monday.”



There was also news on other injury absentees Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans and Ross McCrorie, all of whom are still some way off their return to the first team.



“Lee Wallace is improving. He won’t be back yet but is getting better. Ross McCrorie is still not running as of yet, and has a specialist appointment next week.



“Graham Dorrans is bang on schedule and his ankle is looking good. Our physio staff and medical staff are really happy with his progress so far."

