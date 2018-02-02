Yes, English Clubs Wanted Me But This Is Why I Chose Celtic – Jack Hendry

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic signing Jack Hendry has revealed that the decision to join the Scottish champions was a no-brainer for him given the kind of coaching staff, training facilities and fan base the club offers.



The young centre-back joined the Bhoys during the final hours of the transfer window on Wednesday, moving along with his team-mate Scott Bain, in order to strengthen the squad ahead of a gruelling second half of the season.











In his first interview with Celtic's official website, the youngster said that he had a lot of offers in front of him, but when Brendan Rodgers' side came in with their offer it was hard to say no.



While highlighting the reasons behind his move the 22-year-old said that the Hoops have a very good squad on offer and given the kind of fan base and training facilities available in Glasgow, it was hard to say no.





“There was a lot of interest from down south as well but to be honest there was only one place I wanted to come and that was Celtic”, Hendry told his club's official website.

“The coaching staff, the squad, the facilities and the fan-base tick all the boxes for me.



“I'm looking to strive in this kind of environment. I see myself as a winner and there is a winning mentality here so this is definitely something I want to be part of and I feel that it suits me well.



“I feel the style of play helps my game and it was a massive attraction to come here and hopefully that will compliment the team as well so it was a perfect fit really.



“There is a lot of experience here, a lot of boys to learn from and the coaching staff as well, so it’s a perfect environment to come in, learn my trade and kick on.”

