Alexis Sanchez Also Helps Defensively – Man Utd Star Hails New Signing After Win Over Huddersfield

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed his delight at Alexis Sanchez’s performance following his side’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford today.



The home side struggled to break down David Wagner’s team in the first half as the Terriers chose to sit deep and soak up the pressure and showed very little ambition to move forward.











However, Manchester United finally broke down the Huddersfield backline when Romelu Lukaku got on the end of Juan Mata’s cross to score the opening goal ten minutes into the second half.



And Sanchez doubled the lead in the 68th minute when he was ready to score from the rebound following missing a spot kick.





Manchester United came into the game on the back of a poor defeat at Tottenham and Matic feels the win was important as his side need to focus until the end of the season despite Manchester City’s massive lead at the top.

The midfielder was quoted as saying by the BBC: "This win is good for our confidence and we have to fight until the end. Every game in the Premier League is a war.



"We have to stay focused until the end.”



Matic was delighted with Sanchez’s performance and highlighted the defensive job he does for the team despite all his attacking flair up front.



"Alexis Sanchez played really well and he will be a very important player for us with his quality.



“He is very good on the ball and does a great job defensively."

