XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2018 - 21:39 GMT

Beating Partick Thistle Now Essential Admits Rangers Star

 




Russell Martin says it is now crucial that Rangers bounce back against Partick Thistle on Tuesday night after they went down 2-1 at Ibrox against Hibernian.

Goals in either half for Neil Lennon's men earned them their second win at Ibrox this season and left the Gers looking at a six-point gap to second placed Aberdeen, though they do have a game in hand.




Martin, on loan from Norwich City, feels it is now essential that Rangers return to winning ways on Tuesday night when they visit tenth placed Partick Thistle.

Graeme Murty's men would move to within three points of Aberdeen with the win.
 


"We need to bounce back on Tuesday now, it’s a big game for us", Martin told Rangers TV.

"They all are at this football club so it’s up to us now to go and show how much we want to get back into that pack and get back into second place."

Martin completed all 90 minutes of the Premiership fixture at Ibrox.

In all, Murty involved all five of his winter window signings at some point in the match with two, Jason Cummings and Greg Docherty, coming on off the bench.
 