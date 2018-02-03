Beating Partick Thistle Now Essential Admits Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Russell Martin says it is now crucial that Rangers bounce back against Partick Thistle on Tuesday night after they went down 2-1 at Ibrox against Hibernian.



Goals in either half for Neil Lennon's men earned them their second win at Ibrox this season and left the Gers looking at a six-point gap to second placed Aberdeen, though they do have a game in hand.











Martin, on loan from Norwich City, feels it is now essential that Rangers return to winning ways on Tuesday night when they visit tenth placed Partick Thistle.



Graeme Murty's men would move to within three points of Aberdeen with the win.





" We need to bounce back on Tuesday now, it’s a big game for us", Martin told Rangers TV .

"They all are at this football club so it’s up to us now to go and show how much we want to get back into that pack and get back into second place."



Martin completed all 90 minutes of the Premiership fixture at Ibrox.



In all, Murty involved all five of his winter window signings at some point in the match with two, Jason Cummings and Greg Docherty, coming on off the bench.

