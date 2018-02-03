Beating Rangers Up There With Beating Barcelona – Neil Lennon Glories In Ibrox Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Lennon is thrilled with Hibernian's 2-1 win away at Rangers and has compared the feat to when he led Celtic to victory over Barcelona in the Champions League.



Hibernian were at the races from the off at Ibrox and took the lead with four minutes left in the first half when John McGinn hit a superb shot from around 20 yards out.











Rangers rallied in the second half and eventually pulled level through Sean Goss, who hit a free-kick into the top corner to give the Gers hope of taking all three points.



But Rangers never had a chance to build on their goal and fell behind once again just two minutes later when Scott Allan was brought down in the box, meaning Hibs' Jamie MacLaren had the chance to score from the spot, and he made no mistake.





Lennon was thrilled with his men winning at Ibrox and thinks it was an incredible feat given the injuries they have been dealing with and the fact the match was their fifth in just 13 days .

"Today it's up there in the managerial career with the Barcelona result, just for the circumstances and the injuries that we've had", Lennon said on BBC Radio Scotland.



"The players played fantastic first half and Rangers came back strongly second half.



"Then we decided to come out and play after the equaliser and got a good penalty. We held on comfortably in the end.



"It's an incredible result really under the circumstances.



"It's our fifth game in 13 days", he added.



The win at Ibrox means that Hibernian are now just two points behind third placed Rangers as Lennon eyes pushing past Graeme Murty's Gers.

