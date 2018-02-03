Charly Musonda Starts – Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in a Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men boast an eleven-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings and will want to turn the screw on their rivals as they enter a crucial part of the campaign.











Celtic have a host of injury concerns, including goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Leigh Griffiths, who both miss out.



Rodgers goes with Dorus de Vries in goal, while at the back he picks new signing Jack Hendry to make his debut; Dedryck Boyata is also selected in defence. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham operate in midrield, while Eboue Kouassi is handed a chance to impress. James Forrest and new signing Charly Musonda support Moussa Dembele.



Celtic have a number of options on the bench, including Scott Sinclair and Odsonne Edouard.



Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock



De Vries, Ajer, Boyata, Hendry, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Kouassi, Forrest, Musonda, Dembele



Substitutes: Bain, Sinclair, Bitton, Miller, Edouard, McGregor, Gamboa

