XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2018 - 11:35 GMT

Charly Musonda Starts – Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Celtic have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in a Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.

Brendan Rodgers' men boast an eleven-point lead at the top of the Premiership standings and will want to turn the screw on their rivals as they enter a crucial part of the campaign.




Celtic have a host of injury concerns, including goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Leigh Griffiths, who both miss out.

Rodgers goes with Dorus de Vries in goal, while at the back he picks new signing Jack Hendry to make his debut; Dedryck Boyata is also selected in defence. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham operate in midrield, while Eboue Kouassi is handed a chance to impress. James Forrest and new signing Charly Musonda support Moussa Dembele.

Celtic have a number of options on the bench, including Scott Sinclair and Odsonne Edouard.

 


Celtic Team vs Kilmarnock

De Vries, Ajer, Boyata, Hendry, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Kouassi, Forrest, Musonda, Dembele

Substitutes: Bain, Sinclair, Bitton, Miller, Edouard, McGregor, Gamboa
 