For Me This Liverpool Star’s Form Is Alarming – Reds Legend

Sadio Mane's form has been dubbed "alarming" by Liverpool legend John Aldridge, who thinks it may be a mental issue with the Senegal international.



The former Southampton forward enjoyed a good first season with Liverpool last term, but his form has tailed off for the Anfield giants in the current campaign.











Mane scored in Liverpool's wins over Burnley and Manchester City in early January as he looked to turn the corner, but the forward was off colour in midweek when the Reds won 3-0 at Huddersfield Town.



Aldridge is sure that something is not right with Mane, but suspects it may be a mental issue as the Senegalese has not turned into a bad player over night.





" He can be [a danger], but his form is alarming for me", Aldridge said on LFC TV ahead of Liverpool's Sunday meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

"I watch him all the time and he's very exciting, and he's done great since he came to the club, everyone likes him, a bubbly personality on and off the park.



"But something is not right.



"Watch the game against Huddersfield. Balls are coming off him, he's misplacing his pass.



"It's obviously a mental thing because you don't become that type of player over night.



"I don't know what it is", he added.



It remains to be seen whether Mane will keep his spot in the Liverpool team on Sunday when the Reds line up against Tottenham in a crunch Premier League game at Anfield, as two top four hopefuls clash.

