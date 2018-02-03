XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 22:02 GMT

Four Hours Before Kick-Off – Leeds Star Seeks To Defuse Fan Anger Over Dressing Room Photo

 




Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has sought to defuse fan anger over a photograph taken of the club's players in the dressing room ahead of Saturday afternoon's 4-1 defeat at home aganst Cardiff City.

The Whites were second best in front of the home fans at Elland Road and were 3-0 behind and down to ten men by half time. They pulled a goal back nine minutes into the second half, but Cardiff were never troubled and added a fourth two minutes from time.




After the game a photograph of the players in the home dressing room was widely shared by fans on social media. It showed players mostly on their phones and not interacting with each other.

Fans were angered by what they saw, but Dallas insists that the photograph was from well before the game and when kick-off looms no phones are permitted to be used in the dressing roon.
 


He took to Twitter to write: "It's [the photograph] 4 hours before kick-off.

"Once we've had our meeting there's no phones allowed."

Dallas was backed up by Leeds skipper Liam Cooper.

The defender wrote, in answer to a Leeds fan: "Understand the frustration but photo taken from someone on a tour at 11.15am. We check our phones before we go into pre-match at 11:30.. All phones are banned from 13:30.. Don't believe other individuals perception Karl, We win the game this picture is never seen.. You know that." [sic]

Leeds are currently enduring a poor run of form and sit rock bottom of the Championship form table over the last six games.

Thomas Christiansen's men have taken just two points from their last six league games, winning none of them.
 

 

 