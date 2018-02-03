Graeme Murty Makes Prediction On Jason Cummings Celebration If Striker Scores vs Hibernian

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Graeme Murty has backed new signing Jason Cummings to have a "restrained and calm" celebration if he manages to score a goal against his former side HIbernian today.



For the 22-year-old striker it will be an emotional occasion when his childhood club visit Ibrox later today for a league encounter.











Cummings was snapped up by Hibs as a youngster in 2013 and went on to make his senior debut the same year.



After spending four successful years at Easter Road and scoring 71 goals in 149 matches, he signed for English outfit Nottingham Forest in June 2017.





Rangers signed him on loan this January and he made his debut against Aberdeen on 24th January. Since then has managed another two further appearances for the Gers, with his maiden goal for the club coming against Ross County four days later.

The match against Hibs though will be an emotional occasion for him and his manager insists that if selected for the game and if he found the back of the net he, as manager would perfectly understand a subdued celebration for Cummings.



“If Jason was to be involved and score a goal, I’m sure that his celebrations would be restrained and calm."



Murty also took time to add that any kind of contribution from any player within the squad will be welcome.



“I’m happy for anyone to come and make a name for themselves.



"We are going to need everyone in the squad, and I said that to them before we went to Ross County, and I said that to them again before we went to Fraserburgh."

