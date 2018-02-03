XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 18:07 GMT

I Didn’t Punish Paul Pogba, He Is Still One Of The Best – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that dropping Paul Pogba to the bench against Huddersfield Town today was in no way a punishment for his performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman was hauled off on the hour mark at Wembley during Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat and was seen arguing with Mourinho on the touchline just before he came off.




Pogba was not given an opportunity in the starting eleven as he joined his compatriot Anthony Martial, another poor performer against Spurs, on the bench today at Old Trafford.

He came on just after the hour mark today and looked lively as Manchester United coasted to a 2-0 home win over Huddersfield and Mourinho stressed that he didn’t punish Pogba by making him sit on the bench.
 


He insisted that the Frenchman remains one of the top midfielders in the world and one game outside the starting eleven should not mean much in the grand scheme of things.  

Asked about his decision to drop Pogba, the Manchester United manger told reporters after the game: "I changed a few players. It wasn't to punish anyone.

“If it was about punishing I would be punished too because we are a team.

“No doubts for me, one of the most talented midfield players in the world.

"To sit on the bench not the end of the world.”

Pogba will hope to return to the starting eleven when Manchester United visit Newcastle United next Sunday.
 