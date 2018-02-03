XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/02/2018 - 13:09 GMT

I’d Take This Tottenham Star To Liverpool Ahead of Any Other Premier League Player – Reds Legend

 




Liverpool legend John Aldridge has admitted that if he could take any Premier League player to Anfield to turn out for the Reds it would be Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Aldridge, who knows all about prolific goalscoring having once scored in ten consecutive games for Liverpool, is a big admirer of Kane's exploits in north London.




Liverpool will be looking to stop Kane at Anfield on Sunday, when the striker is expected to pose a big threat to Jurgen Klopp's side.

And Aldridge is lost for words when it comes to assessing Kane, simply revealing he would love the striker to be a Liverpool player.
 


"What can you say about Harry Kane which has not been said?" Aldridge said on LFC TV.

"If a genie was to appear now and say 'John, you can have any player to come and play for Liverpool in the Premier League', he would be the man", he added.

Tottenham crushed Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley in the earlier Premier League fixture between the two clubs this season, with Kane striking twice.

Spurs however have not won at Anfield since 2011, a measure of the task they face on Sunday.
 