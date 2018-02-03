I’d Walk Away With Head Held High – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen Following Cardiff Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen says that if the axe falls at Elland Road he will leave with his head held high, following the Whites' 4-1 home crushing against Cardiff City.



The Whites were 3-0 down at half time following a disastrous 45 minutes which also saw defender Gaetano Berardi sent off for the hosts for two yellow cards.











Leeds did pull a goal back nine minutes into the second half, but Cardiff scored with two minutes left to put the gloss on a comfortable afternoon's work for Neil Warnock's men.



The Whites are now seven points off the playoff spots, sitting in tenth, and face Sheffield United, Bristol City and Derby County in their next three league games.





Pressure is growing on Christiansen, who admits that it is the club's prerogative to find another head coach if they feel someone can do better .