XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2018 - 17:57 GMT

I’d Walk Away With Head Held High – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen Following Cardiff Drubbing

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen says that if the axe falls at Elland Road he will leave with his head held high, following the Whites' 4-1 home crushing against Cardiff City.

The Whites were 3-0 down at half time following a disastrous 45 minutes which also saw defender Gaetano Berardi sent off for the hosts for two yellow cards.




Leeds did pull a goal back nine minutes into the second half, but Cardiff scored with two minutes left to put the gloss on a comfortable afternoon's work for Neil Warnock's men.

The Whites are now seven points off the playoff spots, sitting in tenth, and face Sheffield United, Bristol City and Derby County in their next three league games.
 


Pressure is growing on Christiansen, who admits that it is the club's prerogative to find another head coach if they feel someone can do better.

"I do my best and I want the best for Leeds", he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"If it's [the club’s] decision that they want to find someone better, I cannot do anything about that.

"I would then go away but with my head high", Christiansen added.

Leeds had a poor run of form under Christiansen earlier this season, but the Whites kept faith with the former APOEL coach.
 