XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/02/2018 - 12:09 GMT

I’m Ready For Premier League – Nicolai Jorgensen Reflects On Failed Newcastle United Move

 




Nicolai Jorgensen, who missed out on a move to Newcastle United at the end of the January transfer window, says he has no doubt he is ready to play in the Premier League, though he has put the Magpies out of his mind.

The Denmark international was the subject of multiple offers from Newcastle as the window drew to a close, but the Premier League side could find no agreement with Jorgensen's club, Dutch giants Feyenoord.




The striker makes no bones about the fact he is still aiming for a transfer to the Premier League and he believes he is cut out to play in England's top flight.

Jorgensen told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: "I have put Newcastle United out of my mind, but it remains a dream to play in the Premier League.
 


"As long as I play football here, I will give everything for this club, and if I continue to work hard there will automatically be a club [interested] again", the striker continued.

“Yes, I think I am ready to step up to the Premier League.

“Although I will have to prove it on the pitch", Jorgensen added.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Feyenoord in the current campaign.

Jorgensen sampled Bundesliga football earlier in his career, making 15 appearances in Germany's premier league for Bayer Leverkusen and Kaiserslautern.
 