I’m Ready For Premier League – Nicolai Jorgensen Reflects On Failed Newcastle United Move

Nicolai Jorgensen, who missed out on a move to Newcastle United at the end of the January transfer window, says he has no doubt he is ready to play in the Premier League, though he has put the Magpies out of his mind.



The Denmark international was the subject of multiple offers from Newcastle as the window drew to a close, but the Premier League side could find no agreement with Jorgensen's club, Dutch giants Feyenoord.











The striker makes no bones about the fact he is still aiming for a transfer to the Premier League and he believes he is cut out to play in England's top flight.



Jorgensen told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: "I have put Newcastle United out of my mind, but it remains a dream to play in the Premier League.





"As long as I play football here, I will give everything for this club, and if I continue to work hard there will automatically be a club [interested] again", the striker continued.

“Yes, I think I am ready to step up to the Premier League.



“Although I will have to prove it on the pitch", Jorgensen added.



The 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Feyenoord in the current campaign.



Jorgensen sampled Bundesliga football earlier in his career, making 15 appearances in Germany's premier league for Bayer Leverkusen and Kaiserslautern.

