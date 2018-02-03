It’s Getting Tight, Want My Injured Players Back – West Ham Boss David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager David Moyes has conceded that his side are again getting dragged into the Premier League relegation dogfight.



The Hammers had a relatively good January and continued to earn the points to drag themselves away from the relegation quagmire, with Moyes suggesting that he is eyeing a top ten finish.











However, a 3-1 defeat at Brighton earlier today means West Ham are currently 12th on 27 points, just three clear of Stoke City in 18th and they are again looking over their shoulder in the league table.



Moyes pointed out that he is missing a number of key players due to injuries at the moment and while it can’t be an excuse, the West Ham boss is keen to have them back as soon as possible.





And the Hammers manager indicated that after a decent run of form, the result at Brighton means that his side are closer to the relegation spots than he would have liked at the moment.

Moyes was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We're missing a few key players but wouldn't use that as an excuse because that's football and we have players to come in.



“We hope we get those injured players back soon though.



"We've had a good run and moved ourselves away from the bottom, but things are tightening up again."



West Ham will host eleventh placed Watford at the London Stadium next weekend.

