Jason Cummings On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hibernian Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Hibernian

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Neil Lennon's Hibernian side to Ibrox for a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon.



Graeme Murty's men sit in third spot in the Premiership, three points behind Aberdeen, who are also in action this afternoon at home against Hamilton.











The Gers still have a lengthy injury list with Bruno Alves, Ross McCrorie, Graham Dorrans, Jordan Rossiter, Lee Wallace, Ryan Jack and Kenny Miller out of action.



Murty names Wes Foderingham in goal, while in defence he picks Russell Martin and David Bates as the central two. Jason Holt, Sean Goss and Daniel Candeias will try to control midfield, while Josh Windass looks to get forward with Jamie Murphy. Alfredo Morelos is up top.



If the Rangers manager wants to make changes then he can look to his bench and call for Jason Cummings, with Eduardo Herrera another option.



Rangers Team vs Hibernian



Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John, Holt, Goss, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Morelos



Substitutes: Alnwick, Hodson, Cardoso, Dodoo, Docherty, Herrera, Cummings

